Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits San Antonio in Western Conference action Sunday.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action last season. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 53.2 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.7 last season.

The two teams play for the 99th time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the 134-122 in their last matchup on Oct. 27. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 34 points, and Keldon Johnson led the with 27 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (heel), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.