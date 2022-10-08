Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Michael Hiers threw for two touchdowns, and Samford's defense kept Wofford in check for a 28-14 win on Saturday, the 16th-straight loss for the Terriers.

It was a disappointing debut for Wofford head coach Shawn Watson, who stepped up from offensive coordinator after Josh Conklin resigned on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 3-0 Southern Conference) limited the Terriers (0-6, 0-3) to 36 yards in the first half and took a 14-0 lead on Jay Stanton's 1-yard run and a 6-yard reception by Kendall Watson. Those drives only covered 48 and 47 yards, respectively.

Hiers connected with D.J. Rias for a 54-yard score in the third quarter and Jaylan Thomas burst 37 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-7.

Hiers was 31 of 42 for 251 yards. Watson had 10 receptions for 83 yards.

Jimmy Weirick threw for a touchdown pass and Kyle Parson ran for one for Wofford.

Conklin took his first two Terrier teams to the playoffs and was Southern Conference coach of the year after the second in 2019. However, Wofford was 1-10 last year and Conklin's mark in five seasons was 19-27.

