ST. GEORGE, Utah — Keegan Shoemaker threw a touchdown pass, Seth Morgan kicked three field goals and Sam Houston held off Utah Tech 18-13 on Saturday night.

Morgan's first field goal was a 20-yarder midway through the second quarter and tied the game 3-3 at halftime.

Morgan connected from 31 and 28 yards out on back-to-back third-quarter drives for Sam Houston (4-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) before Shoemaker hit Al'Vonte Woodard for an 8-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left in the period for an 18-3 advantage.

Connor Brooksby's second field goal and Victor Gabalis' 10-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hobert got Utah Tech (1-6, 0-3) within five points with 6:33 left to play. But the Trailblazers turned the ball over on downs with 28 seconds remaining on their next possession after the Bearkats sacked Gabalis on back-to-back plays.

Shoemaker completed 23 of 40 passes for 278 yards with an interception for Sam Houston. He also rushed for 70 yards on eight carries. Cody Chrest had 10 receptions for 154 yards.

Gabalis totaled 203 yards on 16-of-37 passing with an interception for Utah Tech.

