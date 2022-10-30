Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Zach Hrbacek rushed for an 80-yard touchdown on the second play of the game, Seth Morgan made four field goals, and Sam Houston eased by Tarleton 40-21 on Saturday.

Sam Houston led 20-7 at halftime after intercepting Beau Allen three times. Dezmon Jackson added an 18-yard touchdown run early in the fourth for a 30-7 lead.

Sam Houston DB Da'Veawn Armstead had back-to-back highlight plays to end the half. His strip sack with 53 seconds left ended in a 28-yard loss for Tarleton and he intercepted a tipped pass on the next play.

Keegan Shoemaker was 16 of 35 for 182 yards for Sam Houston (5-2, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference). Morgan made field goals of 23, 52, 32 and 49 yards.

Allen threw for 136 yards and one touchdown for Tarleton (5-3, 2-1). Derrel Kelley III had 119 yards rushing, 104 coming in the first half on 13 carries.

