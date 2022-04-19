KANSAS CITY, MO. – Despite establishing an early lead, the Twins fell 4-3 to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Salvador Perez, who led the AL with 48 home runs last season, started the comeback hitting a solo home run off Twins starter Chris Archer in the fourth inning and lead off with another homer in the sixth, when the Royals took the lead while reliever Tyler Duffey struggled.

In Duffey's seventh inning, he gave up a pair of solo home runs, a tying shot to Perez followed by Hunter Dozier's shot that put the Royals ahead to stay.

Archer held the Royals without a run through three innings until Perez's first homer run on the first pitch of the fourth. Archer created some drama in the fifth, loading the bases with hits from Michael A. Taylor and Cam Gallagher plus a walk to Whit Merrifield. He then walked Nicky Lopez to give up a run.

Joe Smith came in with one out and the bases still loaded. But he managed to force Kansas City into a double play. Archer went 41⁄ 3 innings and 76 pitches with four hits, two runs — including one homer — three walks and five strikeouts.

The Twins first took the lead in the fourth inning. Nick Gordon hit a triple to the right-center field wall before Gio Urshela brought him home on his base hit. Urshela then scored himself when Gary Sanchez, his former teammate on the Yankees, hit an RBI double to the same spot as Gordon to make it 2-0.

Luis Arraez re-established that two-run lead, chipped away at by Perez's first homer, in the fifth, smacking a leadoff double before Carlos Correa's RBI single. That also ended Kansas City starter Carlos Hernandez's night, and he finished with 4⅔ innings giving up eight hits, three runs and one walk.

Lefthander Amir Garrett took over, and the Twins pinch hit Kyle Garlick for Gordon. But Garlick ended up striking out. Garlick then slotted into right field, moving Max Kepler over to center field. Usually center fielder Byron Buxton has missed the past several games after injuring his knee in the Boston series.

Arraez also played the whole game at first base, the first time he has done so at the MLB level.

"Whenever anyone's playing a new position, there's never an ideal time to put someone over there and try something that you haven't done before," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said pregame. "You just have to do it. And we're at that point. And I think he's plenty confident to go over there and go play. It probably will not be the last time we see him over there either."

Baldelli also had the chance to see Kansas City third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. in MLB action for the first time. Witt was 0-for-4 in his at-bats Tuesday, but the rookie, regarded by many as the top prospect in baseball, could make an impact in the remaining two games of the series.

"I like watching good players and these are some exciting guys that I know there's a lot of anticipation when guys like this get a chance to play, especially from Opening Day and seeing what they can do," Baldelli said. "I've never seen Bobby Witt Jr. play. I've heard a lot of things about him. I heard he's a very impressive young man."