NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Salesforce Inc. (CRM), down $55.05 to $216.58.
The software company's earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts' expectations.
Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), down $11.36 to $134.12.
The scientific instrument maker trimmed its earnings forecast for its fiscal year.
HP Inc. (HPQ), up $5.53 to $38.33.
The personal computer and printer maker beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), down 79 cents to $23.26.
The teen clothing retailer's first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
UiPath Inc. (PATH), down $6.51 to $11.79.
The enterprise automation software developer cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI), down 45 cents to $33.73.
The owner of Michael Kors and other fashion brands reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations.
Foot Locker Inc. (FL), up $4.56 to $27.08.
The shoe store beat analysts' first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), up $36.30 to $236.66.
The discount retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.