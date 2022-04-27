Shortstop Royce Lewis' RBI single up the middle, which bounced off the cleats of pitcher Trevor Kelley, gave the St. Paul Saints a 3-2 walkoff victory over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday afternoon before 3,049 at CHS Field in the International League.

The Saints (12-7) began the bottom of the 10th with Elliot Soto placed on second base. David Banuelos' bunt single moved Soto to third base and he scored on Lewis' hit.

Lewis also had a double, going 2-for-4.

In the top of the 10th, Yennier Cano got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout and a 1-2-3 double play. Cano threw two scoreless innings for the win, allowing one hit while walking one and fanning two.

Jose Miranda led off the fourth with a homer to left to put the Saints ahead 1-0.

Nashville tied it in the fifth on a walk and two singles off Saints starter Devin Smeltzer. He gave up only one run in five innings and three hits. He struck out three, walked two.

In the seventh, the Sounds (13-7) took a 2-1 lead on a bases-loaded walk by Drew Strotman. But Tyler Bashlor came in and struck out the next two hitters.

The Saints tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Soto's two-out RBI double off the wall in right.

Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff, on a rehabilitation assignment with the Saints for a sore wrist, was 0-4 but played left field.