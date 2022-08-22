Elliot Soto scored from third base on an infield single by Matt Wallner as the St. Paul Saints beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 5-4 in 10 innings on Sunday at CHS Field.

The Saints (57-58), 8-10 in extra-inning games this season, split the six-game series and went 6-6 on their homestand.

Max McDowell drove in all four runs for the RailRiders (61-55) with a three-run homer and an RBI double.

Chris Williams and Jermaine Palacios hit solo homers for the Saints. The Saints tied it at 4-4 in the eighth without the aid of a hit (walk, stolen base, two wild pitches).

Simeon Woods Richardson made his first career start at the Class AAA level for the Saints. He went three innings, gave up four hits and three runs and struck out four. Brad Peacock, the fourth Saints reliever, pitched two shutout innings for the victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's starter, Danny Salazar, was making his first professional appearance since 2019.