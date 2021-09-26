Andrew Albers pitched five effective innings and the St. Paul Saints capitalized on 13 walks by Iowa pitchers to defeat the Cubs 11-1 on Sunday in their final home game of the season in front of 4,055 at CHS Field.

Albers allowed one run on four hits while striking out seven as the Saints improved to 4-1 in the Final Stretch, a 10-game playoff for all of Triple-A baseball.

David Banuelos hit a solo home run and a two-run double for St. Paul, as well as scoring two runs. Jose Miranda went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.

The Saints scored three runs in the second inning and four in the seventh. In the second, after Cubs starter David Mekkes had retired the first six batters he faced, Mekkes walked three straight and threw a run-scoring wild pitch. After a walk to Drew Stankiewicz loaded the bases, Miranda lined a two-run single into left-center field, giving the Saints a 3-0 lead.

In the seventh, Miranda doubled to score Stankiewicz, and with two outs, Drew Maggi hit an RBI single and BJ Boyd followed with a two-run triple for a 10-1 lead.

The Saints went 37-28 at home in their first season in Triple A. They conclude their season with a five-game road series starting Wednesday against the Toledo Mud Hens.

NEWS SERVICES