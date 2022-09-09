TOLEDO, OHIO – The St. Paul Saints were held to five hits and lost 5-2 to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, halting their three-game winning streak.

The Saints scored their runs on Chris Williams' sacrifice fly in the first inning and Michael Helman's groundout in the fifth.

Simeon Woods Richardson gave up two runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out seven but also walked three — all in the same inning. The last walk forced in a run.

Brock Stewart, making his first appearance for the Saints, took the loss. Jamie Westbrook's RBI double in the sixth off Stewart broke a 2-all tie. The player who scored reached base after a ball got past the catcher on strike three.