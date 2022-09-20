INDIANAPOLIS – Emergency starter Austin Schulfer had to leave four batters in after getting hit in the head on a throw from catcher Ryan Jeffers, and the Saints lost to the Indianapolis Indians 9-1 on Monday to open their final road series of the season.

The Saints went into the game short on arms and used Schulfer, a righthanded reliever, to start for the first time this season. Indianapolis had runners at first and third with one out in the first inning when Ji-hwan Bae attempted to steal second. Jeffers' throw hit Schulfer in the back of the head and ricocheted into foul territory, enabling Tucupita Marcano to score from first. Schulfer left the game under his own power.

In came Tyler Beck, making only his second pitching appearance of 2022 and in his Class AAA debut. He gave up two two-run homers to Marcano and Brendt Citta, along with an RBI double to Bae, in a five-run second inning.

Beck, 26, pitched an inning Aug. 23 for the rookie-level FCL Twins after sitting out most of the seaosn following Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery last year.

Wander Javier hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for the Saints' lone run.

Among Twins players on rehab assignments with the Saints, Jeffers went 0-for-3 and right fielder Trevor Larnach went 2-for-4.