BUFFALO, N.Y. – Samad Taylor hit two home runs and had five RBI — all in the late innings — as Buffalo rallied to edge the St. Paul Saints 8-7 on Tuesday night in International League baseball.

The Saints took a 5-0 lead in the third inning. Tim Beckham's three-run double started the big inning and gave him 21 RBI in 11 games with the Saints. Jermaine Palacios, who later hit a homer, followed with a two-run double.

Beckham, an infielder, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft by Tampa Bay.

After that, Taylor stole the show. He hit a solo homer in the sixth, drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh and went deep with two aboard in the eighth.

Saints starter Ronny Henriquez gave up two runs and four hits in 5⅓ innings.

Buffalo, now 38-28, is the first place team in the East Division. The Saints are 33-33 in the middle of the West race