The St. Paul Saints scored three runs in both the second and seventh innings and got shutout pitching from starter Jordan Balazovic and four relievers to beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-0 on Wednesday at CHS Field.

Andrew Bechtold had a two-run single and Jermaine Palacios a one-run single for the Saints in the second.

In the seventh, the first run came home on catcher's interference, the other two on John Andreoli's single.

Andreoli had two hits for the Saints as did Michael Helman.

Balazovic gave up three hits in four innings; he struck out four, walked one. Four relievers held the RailRiders to one hit the rest of the game.

That was quite a contrast to Tuesday's loss when the Saints took a 9-0 lead after two innings but the RailRiders scored the next 10 runs to win