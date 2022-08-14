After scoring three runs in the first inning, the St. Paul Saints had to rally in the late innings to edge the Columbus Clippers 6-5 on Saturday night at CHS Field.

John Andreoli's two-run homer in the seventh tied the score at 5 and Jermaine Palacios' RBI double in the eighth drove in the go-ahead run.

Roy Morales had an RBI single and Matt Wallner a two-run homer to give the Saints their early lead.

The Clippers scored at least one run in four of the next six innings to forge ahead. David Fry had a solo homer and an RBI single to lead the Clippers. Oscar Mercado's RBI double in the fifth put Columbus ahead 4-3.

Saints starter Devin Smeltzer gave up four runs and seven hits in 4⅓ innings