The St. Paul Saints used two three-run innings — one in the third and the other in the fifth — to beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon in the International League before 7,993 fans at CHS Field.

Cole Sands got the win, allowing one run and four hits in five innings. He struck out seven, walked three. Dairen Blanco hit a homer off Sands for Omaha's first run.

Jake Cave had an RBI single and Jermaine Palacios an RBI double in the third inning for the Saints. John Andreoli's two-run double was their big hit in the fifth.

Cave has reached base safely in 43 consecutive games, the second longest streak in Minor League Baseball this season.

Three relievers held the Storm Chasers, who won the series opener 11-2, to one run and two hits the final four innings.