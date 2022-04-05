Starter Mario Sanchez pitched four shutout innings as the St. Paul Saints edged the host Louisville Bats 3-2 on Tuesday in the International League opener for both Class AAA teams. They will play five more games over the next five days.

The Saints took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Derek Fisher doubled and scored on David Banuelos' groundout. Jake Cave's RBI single in the sixth made it 2-0 and Banuelos hit a homer in the ninth.

Louisville got its runs on JT Riddle's homer in the eighth — he hit seven homers for the Saints last season — and on a passed ball in the ninth.

Three Saints relievers held the Bats to six hits.