The St. Paul Saints gave up two, five-run innings and lost 12-3 to the Nashville Sounds on Saturday afternoon in a game shortened to five innings by rain at CHS Field in front of 5,974.

Before that game was played, the Saints gave up four runs over the final two innings and lost 7-3 to the Sounds in a game resumed from the night before.

In Saturday's second game, the Sounds got on the board first with a long ball as Tyler White hit a first inning solo homer to left. Nashville scored another run in the second and took a 7-0 lead with five runs in the third.

The lead grew to 12-0 on Mark Mathias' grand slam in the fourth.

Royce Lewis hit a solo homer for the Saints — his third of the season — in the eighth inning and Derek Fisher had an RBI double in the ninth and Jose Miranda a sacrifice fly for the Saints' final run.

In the earlier game, Jon Singleton, who also had a solo homer, doubled off the wall in right field to put the Sounds ahead 4-3 in the eighth inning.

The Saints scored one run in the fourth on Daniel Robertson's RBI double and two more in the sixth on Elliot Soto's double.