TOLEDO, OHIO – For the second game in a row, the St. Paul Saints lost in 10 innings to the Toledo Mud Hens.

Jamie Westbrook's sacrifice fly with the bases loaded gave Toledo a 10-9 win on Saturday. Saints reliever Evan Sisk intentionally walked the first batter in the bottom of the 10th to put runners at first and second (courtesy runner) and then, on a 3-2 pitch, walked another batter.

Matt Wallner went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and an RBI double for the Saints.

Dalton Shuffield's two-run double in the seventh for the Saints tied the score at 9-all.