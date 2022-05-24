After going 1-11 on a recent road trip, the St. Paul Saints returned home Tuesday afternoon and suffered another loo. The Indianapolis Indians edged the Saints 8-5 in 11 innings at CHS Field in front of 7,392.

The Indians scored three runs in the top of the 11th off JC Ramirez on an infield single and two walks.

had to endure four extra-inning walk-off losses on their most recent 12-game roadtrip. They had the chance to reverse their fortune at home on Tuesday morning against the Indianapolis Indians. Instead, the Indians scored three in the 11th as the Saints lost for the 13th time in 14 games, 8-5 in 11 innings at CHS Field in front of 7,392.

The Saints went hitless from two outs in the fifth through the end of the game.

For the third consecutive game, the Saints took a 4-0 lead. They scored three runs in the second on Roy Morales' three-run double and Curtis Terry's sacrifice fly made it 4-0 in the third.

Starter Cole Sands, in his first game since returning from the injured list, pitched three shutout innings for the Saints, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three.

Royce Lewis, the top Twins prospect was back at shortstop for the Saints but went 0-5. Outfielder Alex Kirilloff was 2-for-5 with a run scored.