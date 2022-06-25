BUFFALO, N.Y. – For the third time in four games this series, the Buffalo Bisons rallied to beat the St. Paul Saints by a run, this time 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday night in the International League.

Nathan Lukes' single in the 10th drove in the baserunner, who started the inning at second base. The Bisons tied the score in the eighth on Jordan Groshans' single.

The Saints took a 4-3 in the fourth when John Andreoli hit a two-run homer and Spencer Steer, the next batter, a solo shot.

Cole Sands pitched the first five innings for the Saints, giving up three runs on three hits. He struck out six and walked none.

Jake Cave was 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk to extend his on-base streak for the Saints to 39 games.

Buffalo scored its first three runs in the second inning, one on an error, the other two on Chavez Young's single.