BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bisons scored two runs in ninth inning to edge the St. Paul Saints 3-2 on Wednesday in the International League.

Samad Taylor, who hit a homer in the first inning, started the late rally. He scored on Cullen Lang's single and Nick Podkul's single off Juan Minaya, the Saints' third reliever, drove in the winning run.

Mark Contreras drove in the first run for the Saints with a double and scored the second. Contreras' double in the fourth inning tied the score at 1-all. He scored on Roy Morales' double in the seventh.

Josh Winder started for the Saints and gave up one run and one hit — Taylor's homer — in four innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Saints relievers shut out the Bisons after that until the ninth.

Ariel Jurado took the loss, giving up two runs and five hits in three innings.

In the series opener on Tuesday, Buffalo won 8-7 on four runs in the eighth inning when Taylor hit a three-run homer.