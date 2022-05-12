COLUMBUS, OHIO – Richie Palacios had three hits an drove in two runs, Tobias Myers didn't give up an earned run in six innings and the Columbus Clippers handed the St. Paul Saints their fourth loss in a row, winning 7-4 Thursday at Huntington Park.

The Saints (15-16) fell below .500 for the first time this season. They lost in 12 innings each of the previous two nights against the Clippers.

Jermaine Palacios had two of the five hits for the Saints, whose three runs came in the fifth inning and were all unearned. Ernie Yake hit an RBI groundout before Palacios doubled and Elliot Soto hit a two-run single to tie the score at 3-3.

But Oscar Gonzalez hit an RBI double off Drew Strotman in the bottom of the inning for Columbus, which added runs in the seventh and eighth inning.

Jake Faria started and went four innings for the Saints, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four.