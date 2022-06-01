The second game of the St. Paul Saints' series in Des Moines was another rout.

Except this time, the home team scored all the runs. The Iowa Cubs beat the Saints 13-3 Wednesday afternoon — the same score the visitors won by the night before.

The Cubs scored six runs in the first inning when Greg Deichmann hit a three-run homer to take control.

Saints starter Daniel Gossett Gossett gave up nine runs (seven earned) on eighth hits while walking three in two innings.

Jake Cave continued his hot hitting for the Saints when he blasted his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot to left, making it 9-1. It extended Cave's hitting streak to a team season high 13 and it was his third homer in the past four games.