The St. Paul Saints began their final homestand of the season with a 4-1 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday night at CHS Field.

The big blow in the opener of a five-game series was a three-run homer by Iowa's Brennen Davis in the second inning.

BOXSCORE: Iowa 4, Saints 1

The Saints (61-60) scored their only run in the sixth on an RBI single by Ben Rortvedt, but they left the bases loaded that inning when Drew Maggi struck out.

Cory Abbott put in another solid performance for the Cubs (51-70) after entering the game with a 3-0 record and 2.00 ERA in September. He gave up three hits and one run in 5 ⅔ innings.

Jose Miranda had three hits for the Saints, and Edgar Garcia gave up just one hit in four shutout innings of relief.

The Saints outhit the Cubs 8-5.

News services