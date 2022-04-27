Daniel Robertson's RBI single in the fourth inning broke a tie and drove in the go-ahead run as the St. Paul Saints beat the Nashville Sounds 4-1 on Tuesday night at CHS Field.

Saints starter Dereck Rodriguez gave up one run and five hits in 4-2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one. Reliever Mario Sanchez followed him and got the win, not allowing a run or hit in 2-1/3 innings against the Nashville (13-6), the International League West leaders who had won three straight.

Leading 2-1, the Saints scored twice more in the eighth on Robertson's bases-loaded walk and Chance Sisco's sacrifice fly.

Outfielder Alex Kirilloff, on a rehab assignment from the Twins for a sore wrist, was 1-for-1 as the DH with three walks.