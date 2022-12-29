Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-4, 2-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-8, 0-1 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Tommies take on South Dakota.

The Coyotes are 3-2 in home games. South Dakota is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tommies have gone 2-0 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas has a 4-2 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 11.9 points for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Riley Miller is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 15.2 points. Andrew Rohde is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.