Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1)

Riverside, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Thomas Tommies will square off against the Cal Poly Mustangs at CBU Events Center in Riverside, California.

St. Thomas finished 19-14 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Tommies averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.2% from deep last season.

Cal Poly went 8-25 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Mustangs averaged 5.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.