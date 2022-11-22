Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Montez Mathis scored 16 points as Saint John's (NY) beat Temple 78-72 on Monday.

Mathis added three steals for the Red Storm (5-0). Joel Soriano scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. David Jones shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jamille Reynolds led the Owls (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Temple also got 17 points and two steals from Khalif Battle. Zach Hicks also put up 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Saint John's (NY) went into halftime ahead of Temple 32-30. Soriano scored 10 points in the half. Mathis led Saint John's (NY) with 10 points in the second half as his team outscored Temple by four points over the final half.

Saint John's (NY) plays Saturday against Niagara at home, and Temple hosts Drexel on Sunday.

