The field for the 3M Open took shape Friday, with 152 players in and four more to be determined in Monday's qualifier.
Players can withdraw at any time from the tournament, which begins Thursday at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Sahith Theegala, who is tied for eighth at the British Open, is in the field. The 24-year-old from Southern California shot 69 on Thursday and 68 on Friday at St. Andrews after only getting into the tournament when Daniel Berger withdrew last week.
There are six major winners — Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Danny Willett and Lucas Glover — playing in Blaine, along with former Players Championship winner Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker.
Besides Theegala, other golfers in the 3M field who made the cut in Scotland include Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Tringale, Finau, Matusyama and Willett.
Cameron Champ is the defending champion and Minnesota-born tennis star Mardy Fish got a sponsor's exemption to play.
Monday's qualifier will be at Victory Links in Blaine.
3M OPEN FIELD
Thursday-Sunday at TPC Twin Cities
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Ryan Armour
Arjun Atwal
Aaron Baddeley
Sangmoon Bae
Paul Barjon
Ricky Barnes
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jonas Blixt
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Scott Brown
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Jonathan Byrd
Greg Chalmers
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Austin Cook
Ben Crane
Joshua Creel
Brian Davis
Jason Day
Brett Drewitt
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Derek Ernst
Tony Finau
Mardy Fish
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Tommy Gainey
Brice Garnett
Robert Garrigus
Brian Gay
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Fabián Gómez
Chris Gotterup
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Scott Gutschewski
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Brandon Hagy
James Hahn
Cole Hammer
Nick Hardy
David Hearn
J.J. Henry
Mark Hensby
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Bo Hoag
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Beau Hossler
Charles Howell III
Mark Hubbard
John Huh
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Sung Kang
Michael Kim
Patton Kizzire
Jim Knous
Satoshi Kodaira
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
Danny Lee
Mo Lim
David Lingmerth
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Brandon Matthews
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
George McNeill
Dylan Menante
John Merrick
Troy Merritt
Ryan Moore
Grayson Murray
Matthew NeSmith
Seung-Yul Noh
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Sean O'Hair
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
J.T. Poston
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Seth Reeves
Davis Riley
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matthias Schwab
Chase Seiffert
Greyson Sigg
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Jeff Sorenson
Kevin Stadler
Brendan Steele
Robert Streb
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Nick Taylor
Vaughn Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Curtis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
D.J. Trahan
Martin Trainer
Cameron Tringale
Kevin Tway
Dawie van der Walt
Bo Van Pelt
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Danny Willett
Jared Wolfe
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Alternates: Matt Every, Ted Potter Jr., K.J. Choi, Andres Romero, Charlie Beljan, Jason Bohn, Derek Lamely, Parker McLachlin, Eric Axley, John Huston, Carl Pettersson, Duffy Waldorf, John Rollins, Boo Weekley, Olin Browne