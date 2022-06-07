The Lynx had no answer for Sabrina Ionescu Tuesday night.

New York's first overall pick in 2020 couldn't miss. Ionescu spearheaded a Liberty barrage of three-point shooting inside Barclays Center, scoring a team-high 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting and a perfect four-of-four from deep — all in the first three quarters.

As a team, New York connected on 12 of 33 three-pointers to sink Minnesota 88-69 to avoid the season sweep. The Lynx had won the first two games against the Liberty, including in New York on Sunday.

The loss moves the Lynx to 3-9 on the season as the team shot just 13% itself from deep. Kayla McBride led the team with 13 points.

After the Lynx jumped out to a 4-0 lead from the free throw line, a blow-for-blow first quarter ran through Sylvia Fowles inside.

She caught everything tossed her way, repeatedly picking off passes over the top of Liberty center Stefanie Dolson to pour in at the rim. She finished the first with six points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting.

The Lynx's brilliant ball movement through the first minutes of the contest quickly faded through the latter half of the first quarter. Minnesota turned the ball over seven times, including a pivotal Bridget Carleton offensive foul, while the Liberty's shooting heated up. New York ripped off an 11-0 run and steamed into the second quarter up 28-19, having shot over 60% from the field.

Jessica Shepard injected a spark to start the second. She finished a three-point play to open scoring in the quarter, then on the next possession, deftly redirected a pass in the paint to set up a short Evina Westbrook jumper.

Westbrook's make pulled the Lynx within four and forced a New York timeout less than two minutes into the frame.

But New York's continued shooting clinic extinguished the spark in a hurry. The Liberty finished the first half six of 17 from behind the arc, led by Sami Whitcomb's three makes. It came just two days after New York put up 30 three-point attempts against Minnesota on Sunday, and this time the shots went in.

To put an exclamation mark on the first half, Sabrina Ionescu banked in a half-court shot as the buzzer rang. New York went into the locker room up 45-37.

The Lynx struggled to keep pace. Aerial Powers, who tied a career high with 27 points Sunday, managed just four points in the first half. Her first make didn't come until three minutes, 15 seconds before halftime.

Rachel Banham summed up the Lynx's first-half struggles midway through the second as she tried to get shot off from the corner. Recovering twice after having the ball knocked out of her hand, she forced a long three off the side of the glass. Banham yanked her sweatband over her eyes in frustration as she walked back on defense.

It only got worse for Minnesota from there.

Fresh off her half-court make, Ionescu showed no signs of slowing as she connected on the Liberty's first seven points of the second half. She rattled three three-pointers home in the third quarter, including another ridiculous shot from the mid-court Liberty logo.

After six team makes from deep in the first half, the Liberty added five more in the third alone en route to a 29-11 win in the quarter.

Powers scored six of those 11 points for Minnesota, shaking off some of her first-half struggles, but remained inefficient shooting.

Down 74-48 headed into the fourth quarter, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve emptied the bench, cycling in Kamiah Smalls, Nikolina Milic and Carleton alongside Powers and Shepard.

On the New York side, the hero Ionescu watched from the sideline as the Liberty finished the 19-point win.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.