Milwaukee Bucks (42-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (36-27, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in non-conference play.

The Kings have gone 17-12 at home. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Sabonis averaging 14.7.

The Bucks are 17-16 in road games. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 6.9.

The Kings average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks are shooting 49.1% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 143-142 in overtime on Jan. 15, with Lillard scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox is shooting 47.2% and averaging 27.0 points for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lillard is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

Bucks: Chris Livingston: day to day (g-league assignment), Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.