Minnesota Lynx (15-17, 10-8 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (18-14, 9-8 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx take on Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings in Western Conference play Thursday.

The Wings have gone 9-8 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks fourth in the WNBA with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sabally averaging 6.1.

The Lynx are 10-8 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Howard is averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Collier is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.