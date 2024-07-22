Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), down 77 cents to $44.67

Delays at airports persisted after a massive tech outage last week, and most of the cancellations involved Delta flights.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), down $33.38 to $271.58

Fallout continued after a faulty update from the cybersecurity firm last week affected millions of computers running Microsoft Windows.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), down $2.49 to $39.13

The telecomunications company reported profit for the latest quarter that matched analysts' expectations but revenue that fell just short.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $4.07 to $122

Big Tech stocks were doing better after dragging the market lower last week.

Reddit Inc. (RDDT), up $4.02 to $68.72

The social media site has struck deals to get video and other media from several professional U.S. sports leagues, The Information reported.

Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), up $4.73 to $53.65

The paper company struck a deal to sell its tissue business to Sofidel in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAR), down $18.45 to $95.87

The discount European airline reported earnings and revenue that were well below what analysts were expecting.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT), down 35 cents to $10.84

The company is selling a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies to Verlinvest and Mistral Equity Partners in a deal valued at $350 million.