On the same day the Twins inducted longtime catcher Joe Mauer into the team's hall of fame, catcher Ryan Jeffers fittingly did an impersonation of him.

Jeffers hammered a two-run homer in the second inning, lined an RBI double in the third inning and hit a solo homer in the fifth inning to highlight the Twins' 12-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Saturday at Target Field. It was the second multi-homer game of Jeffers' career, and the Twins' highest run total since they scored 16 runs in a game on May 14.

The 26-year-old catcher rebuilt his swing in the offseason with Twins hitting coach David Popkins and believed he could turn into one of the best offensive catchers in the league. Popkins constantly told manager Rocco Baldelli about his excitement for Jeffers' progress. Among the 43 MLB catchers with at least 150 plate appearances this season, Jeffers ranks second with a .895 OPS behind only Atlanta's Sean Murphy.

The Twins trailed by a run in the second inning when their hit parade began. After Matt Wallner blooped a single to right field, Willi Castro hit a triple to right field as D-Backs right fielder Corbin Carroll stumbled while fielding the ball.

Jeffers launched the next pitch, a fastball, over the wall in right-center field for his seventh home run of the season and it extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Jeffers knew it was gone immediately, flipping his bat to the side after taking his first step out of the batter's box.

Arizona righthander Ryne Nelson did not return after a three-run third inning. Max Kepler and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back singles, Correa snapping a 17 at-bat hitless streak, before Wallner shot an RBI double down the first-base line. Correa scored on a sacrifice fly, and Jeffers drove in Wallner when he ripped a ball down the third-base line for an RBI double.

Even with Nelson out of the game after giving up eight hits and six runs across three innings, the hits didn't stop coming. Michael A. Taylor greeted reliever Joe Mantiply with a solo homer off the foul pole in right field on Mantiply's third pitch.

In the fifth inning, Jeffers lined a low cutter from reliever Tyler Gilbert to the top of the left field wall. The ball left his bat at 116 miles per hour, bounced off the top of the wall and ricochet from the stands back onto the field. Jeffers briefly stopped at second base in confusion before he saw the third-base umpire signal home run. Jeffers is batting .432 during his 11-game hitting streak with four homers, two doubles and 11 RBI.

Kepler, in the sixth inning, became the ninth Twins player since 2016 to hit a home run to the Delta 360 Sky Suite above the center field batter's eye, a solo blast on a first-pitch fastball. It was the first home run to land there since Jorge Polanco did it on May 7, 2022.

The Twins scored in four straight innings to earn their third consecutive win. It turned into such lopsided game the D-Backs used a position player, catcher Carson Kelly, to pitch in the eighth inning. Jordan Luplow hit an RBI single off Kelly in his first at-bat with the Twins.

All the offense obscured a dominant performance from Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, who permitted only two hits and one run in six innings. He retired his final 14 batters and totaled seven strikeouts.

The two hits against Maeda came in succession during the second inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo homer that landed just beyond the left field wall and Jace Peterson followed with a bunt single. Afterward, Maeda allowed only three balls to leave the infield.

Since returning from the injured list in June, Maeda owns a 2.47 ERA across eight starts.