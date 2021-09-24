Ryan Companies broke ground this week on its latest senior housing complex in Woodbury.

The new $60 million Talamore Senior Living Woodbury will have 90 independent apartments, 70 assisted living units, 26 memory care units and 14 care suites, officials said.

The project, which sits near the intersection of Hudson Road and Settlers Ridge Parkway, is the 55th senior living complex Minneapolis-based Ryan has built and the 27th it has developed across 17 states.

Ryan Architecture & Engineering is the interior designer, landscape architect and civil engineer. UrbanWorks is the architect of record. Bell Bank is the lender for the project.

Once construction on the four-story, 240,000 square foot project is completed in 2023, Ryan, Great Lakes Management and Artemis Real Estate Partners will jointly own Talamore Woodbury. Great Lakes Management will handle day-to-day operations of the senior complex while Ryan will provide building management services.

Ryan most recently completed the SilverCreek on Main senior apartments in Maple Grove, and the Talamore Senior Living center in St. Cloud.

Another complex, the Marvella at Highland Bridge in St. Paul, is currently under construction.