OMAHA, Neb. — Evan Sleight had three hits, Mike Nyisztor drove in two runs and Ryan Lasko scored twice as second-seeded Rutgers beat eighth-seeded Indiana 14-2 Saturday night (and into Sunday morning) in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

A lightning-caused weather delay halted the game — which started a few minutes before midnight — at 1:23 a.m. Central Time and it was ended after 7 innings in a run-rule victory for the Scarlet nights.

Rutgers (44-14) plays the winner between Iowa and Michigan in the other semifinal.

Brian Fitzpatrick threw four innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts and Sam Portnoy was pitching when the game was suspended. The Hoosiers had two runners on via walks and one out.

Carter Mathison hit a two-run home run for Indiana (27-32).

Indiana stayed alive by scoring a run in the ninth and two in the 11th for a 6-4 win over top-seeded Maryland early Saturday.

