GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN — Captain Rutger McGroarty had a hat trick and Trey Augustine made 38 saves to lead the U.S. National Junior team to a 10-2 victory over Slovakia in the team's final preliminary round game of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

"I thought we played extremely well overall," U.S. coach David Carle said. "To kill that five-minute major [on the U.S.'s Gavin Hayes late in the first period] was huge and Trey was great during that stretch and in the game overall. We're continuing to build and now we're on to the next phase with the quarterfinals."

With the victory, Team USA won Group B and will face Latvia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

McGroarty scored a goal in each period. Gavin Brindley (two goals, one assist), Cutter Gauthier (goal and two assists) and Lane Hudson (three assists) also had three points in the game. Gophers sophomore Ryan Chesley from Mahtomedi added two assists.

The quarterfinals Tuesday will also have Slovakia vs. Finland, Canada vs. Czechia and Sweden playing Switzerland.