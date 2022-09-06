MOSCOW — An array of Russian rabbis has called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine and expressed concern about the conflict creating tension for Jews in Russia.

The Monday gathering of rabbis was organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Russia, one of the country's two largest Jewish organizations.

"Relations between Russia and the rest of the world have rapidly deteriorated since the invasion began in February, resulting in economic uncertainty and, of significant concern to the Jewish community in particular, a sense of fear and isolation not felt in decades," said a statement from the federation.

The conference issued a resolution calling "for peace and the cessation of the bloodshed," the statement said.