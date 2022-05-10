ALGIERS, Algeria — Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made an unannounced visit to Algeria Tuesday to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Russia's Foreign Ministry tweeted that Lavrov held talks with Algeria's foreign minister, Ramtane Lamamra, and attended a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument to heroes of the 1954-1962 Algerian War of Independence against France.

It was unclear whether the war in Ukraine was discussed during the meeting.

Algerian media said that following the first round of talks with Lamamra, Lavrov was due to meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.