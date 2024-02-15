WASHINGTON — Russia's emerging anti-satellite weapon can't directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth, White House says.
Most Read
-
These areas have the most, least expensive starter homes in the Twin Cities
-
Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute among several people, police say
-
People are flocking to Minnesota as a trans refuge. Providers are struggling to meet the demand.
-
32 fish-fry options at restaurants in the Twin Cities and beyond
-
Crashes, spinouts on Twin Cities roads after season's largest snowfall