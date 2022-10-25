MOSCOW — Russian court rejects US basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her 9-year prison sentence for drug possession.
Most Read
-
Man accidentally shoots self in leg while visiting corn pit attraction in Brooklyn Park
-
Meet Bill Lindeke. He knows dive bars, promotes cycling and, oh yeah — believes St. Paul is the better Twin.
-
Woman run over by driver and killed in downtown Red Wing
-
Maplewood council withdraws its support for Purple Line
-
Minnesota's tight auditor race an unexpected midterm battleground