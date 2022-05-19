KYIV, Ukraine — Russia says more Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol stronghold have surrendered, bringing total who have left to 1,730.
Most Read
-
Late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's family sues his widow for medical expenses
-
New COVID-19 variants of concern found in Minnesota
-
After prospering in pandemic, Target now feels inflation's toll
-
North Minneapolis neighborhood worried about Blue Line light rail extension
-
Motorist fleeing police in Rochester caught when she gets stuck in freshly poured concrete