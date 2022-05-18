KYIV, Ukraine — Russia Defense Ministry: Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops in Mariupol stronghold handed themselves over to Russia this week.
Most Read
-
2 people in car fleeing traffic stop are killed in crash in Anoka
-
Hines plans a 29-story tower to fill a gap in the Minneapolis skyline
-
Ex-MPD officer Lane pleads guilty to manslaughter for role in Floyd's murder
-
Twins send down Lewis with Correa ready to return; 'not an easy decision'
-
Travail Collective quietly opens ice cream and burger shop in northeast Mpls.