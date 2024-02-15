A school bus driver in Rush City was arrested Thursday morning after the bus, with students inside, slid off the road on the way to school. He was believed to have been impaired at the time, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver was transporting 49 students when the bus went into a ditch on Game Avenue north of Tiger Trail about 8:10 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

None of the students were hurt and a backup bus arrived to take them to class, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators spoke with the 59-year-old bus driver at the scene and observed signs of alcohol impairment, said Capt. Derek Anklan.

The female driver was arrested at the scene and booked into the Chisago County jail on suspicion of DWI, Anklan said. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been charged.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate and the school district is, too, said Rush City Schools Superintendent Brent Stavig.

The district "will take appropriate action based on the results of its investigation," Stavig said in a statement. "Please be assured that the District's top priority is the safety and security of the District's students. Action taken as a result of the District's investigation will be taken with that priority in mind."

