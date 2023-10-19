Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the remaining MLB playoff teams and finds teams scoring runs without a preponderance of strikeouts. Houston and Texas, for instance, combined for 13 runs on Wednesday while striking out just 10 times combined. It was a far cry from how the Twins' season ended and made Rand think more about where the Twins can alter their approach. Plus, an opportunity on Thursday for the Wild.

10:00: The Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda joins Rand for a look at Minnesota United. The Loons are still very much in the MLS playoff race, but as soon as the year ends they will turn to a biggest question of who will coach the team long-term.

25:00: The impact of Marcus Davenport's injury and an interesting read on the future of sports on TV.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.