Mohamed Ibrahim had a memorable first half Thursday in the Pinstripe Bowl, breaking four Gophers football records, including the career rushing mark previously held by Darrell Thompson. Here's an updated look at those marks:

Career rushing yards

1. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2018-22, 4,668

2. Darrell Thompson, 1986-89, 4,654

3. Rodney Smith, 2015-19, 4,122

4. Laurence Maroney, 2003-05, 3,933

5. Thomas Hamner, 1996-99, 3,810

Single-season rushing yards

1. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2022, 1,665

2. David Cobb, 2014, 1,626

3. Laurence Maroney, 2005, 1,464

4. Chris Darkins, 1994, 1,443

5. Thomas Hamner, 1999, 1,426

Single-season touchdowns

1. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2022, 20

2. Gary Russel, 2005, 19

3T. Rodney Smith, 2016, 17

3T. Marion Barber III, 2003, 17

5. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2020, 15

Single-season carries

1. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2022, 320

2. David Cobb, 2014, 314

3. Thomas Hamner, 1999, 308

4. Tellis Redmon, 2000, 293

5. Laurence Maroney, 2005, 281