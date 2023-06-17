Runners compete in 46th annual Grandma's Marathon in Duluth

Lauren Hagans, 36, is named the 2023 Women's Champion for finishing in first place with a time of 2:25:55. The marathon runs along Scenic Highway 61 starting in Two Harbors and ending in Duluth. Special to the Star Tribune Lauren Hagans, 36, of Flagstaff, Ariz. shares an emotional moment after being named the 2023 Women's Champion. Special to the Star Tribune Marathon participants take off at the start line. Special to the Star Tribune Elisha Barno, 37, is named the 2023 Men's Champion for finishing in first place with a time of 2:09:14. Special to the Star Tribune Aaron Pike, 37, of Champaign, Ill. is named the 2023 Men's Wheelchair Champion for finishing in first place with a time of 1:27:34. Special to the Star Tribune Jenna Fesemyer, 26, of Champaign, Ill.is named the 2023 Women's Wheelchair Champion for finishing in first place with a time of 1:47:20. Special to the Star Tribune Elisha Barno, 37, pours water on himself after finishing in first place. Special to the Star Tribune } © 2023 Star Tribune