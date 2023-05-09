Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud State University campus alert system erroneously sent a message warning people of an active shooter Monday night, university officials said.

An email alerting people of a suspicious person was sent to university students, faculty and staff at about 10:45 p.m., along with a text message warning people of an active shooter. Screenshots show the text advising recipients to "RUN. HIDE. FIGHT."

An updated alert telling folks to disregard the previous message was sent five minutes later. That message included information on the reported suspicious person and advised people to stay inside.

An email with updated information sent by 11:20 p.m. stated the suspicious person was in custody. St. Cloud police made contact with the person, who was taken to the hospital without incident. No crime was committed, officials said.

"There was a suspicious person on campus — there was no active shooter," stated a news release issued Tuesday morning by university officials. "The messaging error has been resolved for future emergency situations."