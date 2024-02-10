Tap the bookmark to save this article.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Foster Wonders hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to to lift Green Bay to an 84-83 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Preston Ruedinger had 26 points contributed five rebounds for the Phoenix (17-9, 12-3 Horizon League). David Douglas Jr. scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Marcus Hall shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. Wonders finished with 10 points, shooting 2 of 4 from long range, off the bench.

The Penguins (18-8, 10-5) were led in scoring by Damiree Burns, who finished with 32 points and 16 rebounds. Brett Thompson added 23 points, four assists and four steals for Youngstown State. EJ Farmer also recorded 11 points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Green Bay hosts Northern Kentucky and Youngstown State plays Robert Morris at home.

