ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani's lawyers told he's a target of the investigation into possible illegal election interference in Georgia.
Most Read
-
Thao, Kueng reject plea deal offered in George Floyd killing
-
Case Keenum, Kellen Mond and the infinite Vikings backup QB question
-
Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
-
Fairview's operating loss grew to $163.6 million; Allina also posts a loss
-
$450,000 Bryn Mawr home includes 'food forest' and Utepils membership